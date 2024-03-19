Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN) Short Interest Update

Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 491,200 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the February 14th total of 520,600 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Imunon

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMNN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Imunon in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Imunon during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Imunon during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Imunon in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Imunon Stock Performance

Shares of Imunon stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 13,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,306. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86. Imunon has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55.

Imunon Company Profile

Imunon, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The Company's lead clinical programs comprise IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development; and ThermoDox for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

