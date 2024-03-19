InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Short Interest Update

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 293,900 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the February 14th total of 324,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on InflaRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in InflaRx by 55.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 52,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of InflaRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $603,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of InflaRx by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 132,900 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in InflaRx by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 226,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 67,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in InflaRx in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IFRX traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 121,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,085. InflaRx has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The company has a market cap of $78.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.

