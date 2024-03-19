Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Sets New 52-Week High at $128.60

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $128.60 and last traded at $122.48, with a volume of 10379 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.50.

Innospec Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.59 and a 200 day moving average of $111.81.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $479.47 million. Innospec had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Innospec news, Director Leslie J. Parrette acquired 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.96 per share, for a total transaction of $50,823.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,735.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Leslie J. Parrette purchased 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.96 per share, for a total transaction of $50,823.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,735.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total value of $115,509.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,113.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $4,532,959 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 5.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Innospec by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innospec by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 5.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 4.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

