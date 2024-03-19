Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL) Shares Sold by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter worth $43,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 57.5% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth $78,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PJUL stock opened at $37.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.49.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.