Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Short Interest Update

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the February 14th total of 1,740,000 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 474,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INO. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 469.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 76,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62,719 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of INO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.91. 98,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,617. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

