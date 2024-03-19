Insider Buying: SKS Technologies Group Limited (ASX:SKS) Insider Buys 166,667 Shares of Stock

SKS Technologies Group Limited (ASX:SKS – Get Free Report) insider Gregory (Greg) Jinks acquired 166,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,000.10 ($32,894.80).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.07.

SKS Technologies Group Limited engages in the design, supply, and installation of audio visual, electrical, and communication products and services primarily in Australia. It offers audiovisual and IT solutions, including audiovisual integration, automated audiovisual systems, digital signage, video conferencing, TP over IP networks, room control systems, medical imaging solutions, multi-screen control room, large screens and stadiums, hi-tech intuitive corporate boardrooms and training rooms, display and projector systems, interactive whiteboards, touch panel control systems, specialist controlled lighting systems, public address systems, and video and audio conferencing solutions, as well as maintenance and support services for architects, builders, and consultants.

