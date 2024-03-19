Insider Selling: Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) CMO Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) CMO Charles Edward Bass sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $32,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,159.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Climb Global Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of CLMB stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.19. The stock had a trading volume of 7,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,080. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $73.25. The firm has a market cap of $311.63 million, a PE ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.32.
Climb Global Solutions Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Climb Global Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.
Institutional Trading of Climb Global Solutions
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Climb Global Solutions from $48.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLMB
About Climb Global Solutions
Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Climb Global Solutions
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Going Long Nvidia Still Makes Sense: Here’s Why
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 4 Stocks to Buy Before the Fed Cuts Interest Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Climb Global Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Climb Global Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.