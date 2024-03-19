Insider Selling: HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HNI traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,450. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86. HNI Co. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $44.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $679.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.15 million. HNI had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HNI Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. HNI’s payout ratio is 125.49%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in HNI by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HNI by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of HNI by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of HNI by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

