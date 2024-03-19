Insider Selling: OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Insider Sells 15,059 Shares of Stock

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) insider Michael F. Marino III sold 15,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $28,310.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 602,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,263.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ OPTN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.85. 781,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,883. OptiNose, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of -0.21.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that OptiNose, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in OptiNose during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in OptiNose during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in OptiNose by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 10,017 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OptiNose during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OPTN. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of OptiNose from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Monday.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

