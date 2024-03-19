Insider Selling: Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Insider Sells 8,250 Shares of Stock

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $95.76. 461,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,073,340. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $101.92. The company has a market cap of $148.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.90 and its 200-day moving average is $92.57.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.40.

Institutional Trading of Philip Morris International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

