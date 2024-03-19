Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.12 Million Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,618 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up about 0.6% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 140.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth $74,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at $88,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $51.53 on Tuesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.08 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

