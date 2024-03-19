Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.14 Million Stock Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 517,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Coupang makes up 1.5% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $8,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Coupang by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coupang by 2.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Coupang by 2.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its stake in Coupang by 7.9% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coupang by 2.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupang Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $18.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99.

Insider Activity

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 31,614,154 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $600,985,067.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 364,542,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,948,343.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 31,614,154 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $600,985,067.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 364,542,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,929,948,343.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,221,860 shares of company stock worth $630,991,369 over the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on CPNG shares. TheStreet raised Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Coupang from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupang presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

