Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,636,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,810,000 after buying an additional 129,090 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,581,000 after buying an additional 84,440 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 15.7% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,787,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,439,000 after buying an additional 242,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 5.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,918,000 after buying an additional 65,451 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,219,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,498,000 after purchasing an additional 353,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zscaler from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Susquehanna started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.12.

Zscaler Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $195.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.25 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.62 and a 200 day moving average of $197.93.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.47, for a total value of $1,571,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,014,925.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $6,453,440 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.