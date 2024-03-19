Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,569 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,569 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.49% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $19,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

LMBS stock opened at $48.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.74. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $48.55.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.