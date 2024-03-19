Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 600 Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,406,784,000 after acquiring an additional 583,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after acquiring an additional 979,087 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,714,000 after acquiring an additional 231,256 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,423,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,270,000 after acquiring an additional 119,948 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VTV opened at $158.79 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $159.99. The company has a market cap of $111.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.78.

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.