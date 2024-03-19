Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Shares Gap Down to $9.49

Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.49, but opened at $9.00. Intchains Group shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 231 shares traded.

Intchains Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $538.38 million and a P/E ratio of -237.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intchains Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intchains Group stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

About Intchains Group

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. It serves distributors, companies, and individuals. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

