Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Lakewood Asset Management LLC

Lakewood Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.8% of Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $869,868,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.18. The stock had a trading volume of 17,813,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,525,375. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $178.34 billion, a PE ratio of 106.70, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.80.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

