International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by DMC Group LLC

DMC Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 971.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.85.

Shares of IBM traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $193.31. 1,414,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,294,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.15. The company has a market cap of $177.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

