International Paper (NYSE:IP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,289,935 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 3,870,994 shares.The stock last traded at $37.65 and had previously closed at $34.94.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.13.

International Paper Stock Up 9.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.23.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 225.61%.

In other International Paper news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,600 shares of company stock worth $264,418. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,331,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,403,000 after acquiring an additional 218,754 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960,005 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,835,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,550,000 after acquiring an additional 25,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,847,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,844,000 after acquiring an additional 35,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

