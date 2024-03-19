InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
InterRent REIT Price Performance
InterRent REIT has a 52-week low of C$7.31 and a 52-week high of C$10.19.
InterRent REIT Company Profile
