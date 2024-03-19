Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) & Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Critical Review

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Intrusion has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intrusion and Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrusion $7.53 million 0.93 -$16.23 million ($0.76) -0.26 Hewlett Packard Enterprise $29.14 billion 0.75 $2.03 billion $1.45 11.58

Analyst Ratings

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has higher revenue and earnings than Intrusion. Intrusion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hewlett Packard Enterprise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Intrusion and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intrusion 0 1 1 0 2.50 Hewlett Packard Enterprise 0 8 3 0 2.27

Intrusion currently has a consensus price target of $2.33, indicating a potential upside of 1,085.03%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus price target of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 2.74%. Given Intrusion’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Intrusion is more favorable than Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Profitability

This table compares Intrusion and Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrusion -285.95% N/A -348.48% Hewlett Packard Enterprise 6.81% 9.12% 3.36%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.7% of Intrusion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Intrusion shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hewlett Packard Enterprise beats Intrusion on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intrusion

(Get Free Report)

Intrusion Inc., a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks. The company also provides INTRUSION TraceCop, a big data tool that contains an inventory of network selectors and enrichments to support forensic investigations; and INTRUSION Savant, a network monitoring solution that uses the data available in TraceCop to identify suspicious traffic in real-time. In addition, it engages in the resale of standard commercially available computers and servers from various vendors; and provision of pre-and post-sales support services, such as network security design, system installation, and technical consulting services. The company serves US federal government entities, state and local government entities, and companies ranging from mid-market to large enterprises through a direct sales force and value-added resellers. The company was formerly known as Intrusion.com, Inc. and changed its name to Intrusion Inc. in November 2001. Intrusion Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE Synergy; HPE Alletra, HPE GreenLake, Zerto, HPE InfoSight, and HPE CloudPhysics storage products; HPE Cray EX, HPE Cray XD, and converged edge systems; and HPE Superdome Flex, HPE Nonstop, and HPE Integrity products. It also provides HPE Aruba products that includes hardware products, such as Wi-Fi access points, switches, and gateways; HPE Aruba Networking software and services comprising cloud-based management, network management and access control, analytics and assurance, software-defined wide-area networking, network security, analytics and assurance, and location services software; and professional and support services, as well as as-a-service and consumption models. In addition, the company offers leasing, financing, IT consumption, and utility programs and asset management services for customers to facilitate technology deployment models and the acquisition of various IT solutions, including hardware, software, and services from Hewlett Packard Enterprise and others; consultative-led services; HPE Ezmeral Container Platform; HPE Ezmeral Software Container Platform and HPE Ezmeral Software Data Fabric; OpsRamp; and Hewlett Packard Labs. It serves commercial and large enterprise groups, such as business and public sector enterprises; and through various partners comprising resellers, distribution partners, original equipment manufacturers, independent software vendors, systems integrators, and advisory firms. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.