Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSMP. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average of $24.31. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.83 and a 52 week high of $24.66.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0509 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

