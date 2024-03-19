Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Plans Dividend of $0.12

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSJR opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.93. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $22.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSJR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 201.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 35,941 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 149.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 35,953 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 80.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 224,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 99,876 shares during the period.

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

