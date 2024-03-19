Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Short Interest Down 7.1% in February

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,200,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the February 14th total of 7,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Invesco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 276.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 81,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 60,057 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Invesco by 30.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,943,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,023 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco by 4.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 99.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 749,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 373,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 52.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,336,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,919,000 after purchasing an additional 799,977 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Price Performance

IVZ traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.36. 819,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,781,295. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.25. Invesco has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.43.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -108.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on IVZ. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Invesco

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

