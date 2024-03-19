Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Bought by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $180.09. The company had a trading volume of 489,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,192. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $124.22 and a 12-month high of $184.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.3454 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

