Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 3.5% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $28,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $438.33. 27,848,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,856,438. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $302.01 and a twelve month high of $448.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $428.87 and a 200-day moving average of $396.46.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.