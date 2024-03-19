Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Position Lessened by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,916 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.84. 3,910,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,659,294. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $166.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.08.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.