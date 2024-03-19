Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

SPLV traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $64.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,956. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.58. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $65.19.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

