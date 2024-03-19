Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) Position Reduced by Revisor Wealth Management LLC

Revisor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 78.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,016 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EELV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $275,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 49.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 236,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 78,192 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2,576.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 81,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,890,000.

Get Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.88. The stock had a trading volume of 24,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,691. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.28. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $21.78 and a twelve month high of $24.48. The firm has a market cap of $794.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.61.

About Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.