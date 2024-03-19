IOTA (MIOTA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $45.81 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 19th. In the last week, IOTA has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a market cap of $940.02 million and approximately $45.81 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000464 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003501 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000038 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,172,092,163 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

