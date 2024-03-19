iPower (NYSE:IPW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of IPW stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.89. iPower has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.45.
iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. iPower had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iPower will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.
