iPower (NYSE:IPW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

iPower Stock Performance

Shares of IPW stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.89. iPower has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.45.

Get iPower alerts:

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. iPower had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iPower will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iPower

iPower Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iPower by 91.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 35,498 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iPower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in iPower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iPower by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 76,583 shares in the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.