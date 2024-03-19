Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Iris Energy by 25.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Iris Energy by 23.2% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Iris Energy by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Iris Energy by 15.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Iris Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 21.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iris Energy stock opened at $4.61 on Thursday. Iris Energy has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.78.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.58 million. On average, analysts forecast that Iris Energy will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

