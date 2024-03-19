iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Bought by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,263 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises 10.5% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Worth Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $14,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SGOV stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.56. 1,424,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,262,111. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.04 and a 52-week high of $100.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.45.

