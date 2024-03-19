iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) is DMC Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

DMC Group LLC increased its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,285 shares during the period. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of DMC Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGIB. City State Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,116.6% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 27,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 26,225 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3,190.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 12,123 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 1,124,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,698,000 after buying an additional 22,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IGIB traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.22. 926,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,621. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.20. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.27 and a 12-month high of $52.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1764 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

