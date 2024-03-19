iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Position Trimmed by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.13. 598,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899,581. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $111.83 and a twelve month high of $141.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.35.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

