iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $108.05 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.46 and a 1-year high of $108.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.45.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.