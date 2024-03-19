iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Stake Cut by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOM. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Sentinus LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 22,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 356.7% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 44,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 34,844 shares during the period.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AOM opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $42.69.

About iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

