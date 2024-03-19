iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Source Financial Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.5% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IVV traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $518.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,551,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,834,391. The company’s 50-day moving average is $499.05 and its 200 day moving average is $466.43. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $391.09 and a 12-month high of $520.78. The company has a market capitalization of $401.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

