iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $519.40. 2,297,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,831,884. The company has a market cap of $401.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $391.09 and a 52 week high of $520.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $499.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $466.43.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.