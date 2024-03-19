iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,029,000 after buying an additional 1,382,354 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $120,140,000. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,642,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.65. 628,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,518,975. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.28. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $110.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

