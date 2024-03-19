iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stock Position Reduced by Shira Ridge Wealth Management

Shira Ridge Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 441,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 39,245 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $725,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 181,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,846 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,276,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,102,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,350 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $45.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,873,364. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $46.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1463 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

