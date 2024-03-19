iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Source Financial Advisors LLC

Source Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,272,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,395,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,739 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after acquiring an additional 62,812,278 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,988,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,839 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,976,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,004,000 after acquiring an additional 780,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,433,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,263 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,581,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,831,633. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.29. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $100.98.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

