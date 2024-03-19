iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank reduced its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank owned 0.09% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 480,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,862,000 after purchasing an additional 28,721 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 307,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,142,000 after purchasing an additional 83,320 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 149,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,504,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IYY traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $126.13. 16,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,759. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.37. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $95.16 and a 12 month high of $126.83.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.