iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 99,845 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 95,503 shares.The stock last traded at $26.28 and had previously closed at $26.32.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.21 and a 200 day moving average of $25.35. The company has a market capitalization of $669.29 million, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVYE. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $262,000.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of high-dividend-paying emerging markets companies. DVYE was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

