iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $6,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,801,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,810,000 after purchasing an additional 376,970 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $428,520,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,560,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,323,000 after purchasing an additional 152,203 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,098,000 after purchasing an additional 289,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,146,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,556,000 after purchasing an additional 52,127 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.86. 185,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,138. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.11. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $85.91 and a twelve month high of $113.96.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

