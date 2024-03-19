iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 293,971 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 579,374 shares.The stock last traded at $25.01 and had previously closed at $25.01.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBDP. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 212.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

