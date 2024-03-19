iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,156,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,768,002. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.77. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

