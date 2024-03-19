iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of EFV opened at $53.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

