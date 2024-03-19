iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. American Trust now owns 20,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 90,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,452,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,828,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 103.5% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 668,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,453,000 after purchasing an additional 339,787 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $39.32 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $39.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

