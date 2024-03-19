iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,244,000 after acquiring an additional 923,875 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,031,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,715,000 after buying an additional 6,476,112 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,564,000 after buying an additional 4,051,296 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,606,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,285,000 after buying an additional 124,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,553,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,211,000 after buying an additional 639,649 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of QUAL opened at $162.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.87 and its 200-day moving average is $144.55. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

